NORTH ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Julia Puccio scored four goals, including three within a two-minute span of the third quarter, to power the North Attleboro High field hockey team to its second victory in three days, routing Sharon High 9-1 Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
Puccio scored North’s second goal and then delivered third period goals at 6:46, 7:45 and 8:32 for the Rocketeers (3-7).
Lauren Abusherry and Emma Bailey each added two goals for the Rocketeers, while Olivia Etienvre had a single tally,
Canton 3, Foxboro 1
CANTON — After battling Canton to a scoreless draw on Tuesday, the Warriors were unable to match the Bulldogs’ breakaway power in the Hockomock League match. With second place at stake in the Davenport Division behind Oliver Ames, Canton (7-1-2) slipped ahead of Foxboro (6-2-2).
Maria Femia, the leading scorer in the Hockomock League, scored her 14th and 15th goals of the season for Canton, which broke a 1-1 deadlock entering the fourth quarter with tallies at 9:46 and at 11:36.
Foxboro took a lead when sophomore Dylan Rappoli tallied at 5:50 of the third quarter.
