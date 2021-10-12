NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a moral victory for the North Attleboro High field hockey team and a reminder to the Warriors of King Philip High that the energy level has to be for 60 minutes.
The Rocketeers and Warriors battled to a 0-0 tie at Beaupre Field Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
For North (5-4-3), the one point was well-taken in consideration of a 4-0 loss to KP (9-3-1) earlier in the season. The Warriors remain two points behind unbeaten Franklin in the Kelley-Rex Division.
North goalie Grace Leary totaled eight saves, while KP netminder Haley Bright accounted for six saves. KP generated seven penalty corners in the match, while North had two.
Molly Piller was a beacon of trust on the defensive back line for KP, while Rory McGinley and Abby Camelo were stalwarts in the defensive zone for North. KP next meets Taunton Thursday, while North has a match at Sharon.
LaSalle Academy 3, Bishop Feehan 2
PROVIDENCE — The R.I. Interscholastic League powerhouse Rams overcame an early two-goal deficit and handed Bishop Feehan its first setback of the season in the non-league match.
The Rams netted a late second-quarter goal and then tallied twice in the third quarter. LaSalle amassed 11 penalty corners in the match as compared to just three for Bishop Feehan. Shamrock goalie Sophia Elliott was kept busy as LaSalle was relentless on the attack.
Ava Meehan put the Shamrocks ahead seven minutes into the match, while Kay Murphy finished off a penalty stroke late in the first period to create a two-goal margin. Bishop Feehan (8-1-4) resumes CCL action Saturday at Austin Prep.
Foxboro 4, Taunton 1
FOXBORO — Kate Collins netted a pair of first-half goals, while Mary Collins had one goal and one assist as the Warriors willed their way to the Hockomock League victory. Kate Collins scored the go-ahead goal for Foxboro (6-5) at 10:08 of the first period (from Cam Collins) and then scored the match-winner at 9:27 of the second quarter (from Mary Collins).
Catherine Ferguson, the Foxboro goalie, played a key role as Taunton fired seven shots at net, and the Tigers were unable to dent the Warrior net until 72 seconds remained.
Mary Collins (at 4:46 off of Valerie Beigel penalty corner) and Izzy Chamberlain (at 7:55 from Kate Collins) netted third-period goals for Foxboro, which next meets Stoughton Thursday.
Oliver Ames 4, Mansfield 1
EASTON — The Tigers held the Hornets off of the Val Muscato Stadium scoreboard for better than 50 minutes in winning the Hockomock League match. OA gained the lead in the final minute of the first half and took a 3-0 lead with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.
Ava Adams scored the lone goal for the Hornets (3-7-2). Caitlin Dumoucherl and Bethany Sears were workhorses for the Hornets, while Lily Danehy totaled 12 saves in goal. Manfield next visits Milford Thursday.
Canton 3, Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Bombardiers totaled eight penalty corners, while Maddie Ellis and Emma Briggs generated plenty of forward motion, but AHS went unrewarded in losing the Hockomock League match. Canton scored the go-ahead goal six minutes into the second quarter and then added single goals in the third and fourth quarters.
The Bombardiers (8-4-1) next visit Franklin Thursday.
