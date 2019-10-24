ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High goaltender Emma Strachan turned away 16 shots to preserve a scoreless stalemate for the Rocketeer field hockey team in a non-league match at Bishop Feehan Thursday.
The Shamrocks (3-12-3) held a 16-8 advantage in shots, including three consecutive hits that Strachan turned away off a Shamrock penalty corner in the second half.
Shamrock goaltender Jenna Gross (eight saves) benefited from the defensive play of teammate Julia Guthrie.
“We had some times we passed well up the field, but we couldn’t get a shot off inside the circle,” North coach Karen Folan said. The Rocketeers (5-8-4) resume their Hockomock League slate Friday at home against Foxboro, while the Shamrocks have concluded their season.
Mansfield 3, Duxbury 0
DUXBURY — Senior Kelly Doherty, converted from a midfield role to a forward attacking position, scored her first career goal during the second half as the MIAA Tournament-bound Hornets secured a non-league victory.
In improving to 9-4-2 overall, the Hornets staked itself to a 2-0 lead by halftime for goalie Taylor Hunter (11 saves), as Stori Rounds (at 4 off of an Abby Varrechione penalty corner) and Varrechione (at 28 on a power drive to the net) scored goals.
Grace Maher, Grace Doyle and Bella Deberghes sparkled defensively in front of Hunter to preserve the shutout. The Hornets resume Hockomock League action Friday at Taunton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.