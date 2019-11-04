HINGHAM — The No. 15 seed Mansfield High field hockey team kept it close for the opening 40 minutes of its MIAA Div. 1 South Sectional quarterfinal match, but couldn’t contend with the speed of No. 7 seed Notre Dame Academy as the Cougars scored four second-half goals in a 4-0 win Monday.
“It was like they had a few extra players on the field,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said. “We played a lot of defense. I can’t sugarcoat it, we definitely did. They put on a ton of pressure all day. They were relentless and wore us down.”
Notre Dame scored what proved to be the game-winning goal 10 minutes into the second half.
The Cougars put the game away with three goals in the final 12 minutes as Mansfield pushed numbers forward to try and generate some offense.
“We never really had any real chance of scoring in the second half,” Nyhan said of the Hornets (11-7-2), who were coming off an upset of No. 2 New Bedford on Saturday.
Mansfield goaltender Kayla Hunter had 10 saves as the Cougars held a 14-3 edge in shots on goal and 4-1 advantage in penalty corners. Senior captain Grace Doyle played well in the midfield for the Hornets.
