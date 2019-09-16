TAUNTON — The King Philip Regional High field hockey team peppered the Taunton High net, unleashing 19 shots and having 11 penalty corners, but at the end of the Hockomock League match, the Warriors had to settle for one point in the 0-0 draw.
KP (2-1-1) split the shots with nine in the first half and 10 in the second, while the defense led by sophomore Christina Gifun allowed the Tigers just four shots on goaltender McKenzie Manning.
Senior captain Sammy Robison played well for the Warriors, who travel to Canton on Wednesday.
Franklin 7, Mansfield 2
FRANKLIN — The unbeaten Panthers of Franklin High, who have outscored foes 26-3 this season, tallied three times within the first six minutes of the Hockomock League match to undermine Mansfield’s upset plans. “They’re athletic, they’re fast and they play hard,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said in praise of Franklin.
Gabby Devlin scored in the first minute of the second half for the Hornets (2-1-1), while Stori Rounds netted the second goal. Mansfield next visits Milford on Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Seekonk 0
REHOBOTH — The arch-rivals played a fiercely contested South Coast Conference match, but the Falcons of D-R came away with the victory as goalies Amelia Tremblay and Sam Benevides combined for five saves and the shutout.
Hailey Calore scored the match-winner for D-R (from Maddie Kane-Sylvia at 23), then Cassie Lunghi banged in a rebound midway through the second half for the second Falcon goal. The Falcons enjoyed a 10-5 edge in shots and an 8-3 margin in penalty corners.
D-R (3-2) returns to action Wednesday at Somerset Berkley, while Seekonk (2-3) faces Apponequet on Friday.
Foxboro 6, Milford 0
MILFORD — Foxboro senor captain Jamie Notarangelo tallied three goals, two of which came in the first half, as the unbeaten (3-0-2) Warriors routed the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League match.
Notarangelo scored first half goals in the third (from Dylan Rappoli) and seventh (from Kate Collins) minutes and netted her third goal six minutes into the second half.
Foxboro owned a 4-0 halftime lead with Jen Gallagher and Rappoli also scoring. Rappoli added her second goal in the second half, while Nikki Bubencick (at 36 from Notarangelo) also scored.
Foxboro totaled seven penalty corners, six during the second half.
Foxboro next hosts Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Tigers of Oliver Ames drilled in a trio of first-half goals and held off a hard-charging Attleboro side through the second half to win the Hockomock League match. AHS generated nine penalty corners in the match.
“In the second half, we really brought our energy level up,” Bombardier coach Lindsay Antunes said.
During the second half, Anna Beck put AHS on the scoreboard at 46, then a minute later Amelia Westwater finished off an exchange of passes by Hannah Webster and Beck. The Bombardiers (1-3) visit arch-rival North Attleboro on Wednesday.
North Attleboro 7, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Emma Bailey netted a pair of first-half goals as the Rocketeers scored early and often in the Hockomock League game.
The Rocketeers took a 3-0 lead at the half with Taylor Gorman scoring what proved to be the eventual game-winner.
Senior Grace Cole scored a pair of second-half goals while Lauren Abusheery and Lindsay Robinson also scored.
Emma Strachan tallied four saves on the backline for the Rocketeers, who held a 15 to four advantage in shots. North Attleboro (4-1) will host rival Attleboro on Wednesday.
