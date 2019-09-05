FOXBORO — It will be a new year with new expectations for many field hockey programs around the area and that’s the early outlook for defending Hockomock League Davenport Division champion Foxboro High.
The Warriors graduated 14 players from last season’s Division 2 South top-seeded squad which went 17-2-1. This year, Foxboro returns merely one starter in senior captain Jamie Notarangelo.
“It’s a little bit of a rebuilding, or retooling year, but we’re still returning a lot of great talent and speed,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “The look is certainly different, there’s no preconceived notion of positions, but the expectations are certainly still high.”
Sophomore Kate Collins is another returner on the offensive end after she saw extensive varsity time. Juniors Ella Waryas and Molly McElhinney will join Notarangelo (14 goals, six assists last year) in the midfield while Mikayla Cloherty, a varsity contributor last year, will play defense.
Senior captain Lauren Foster, who missed last season with injury, and Anna Marcucella will join Notarangelo in the leadership roles.
First-year starter Hannah Trombley will fill in the goaltending duties while Shannon Egan and Tess Luciano will join Foster, Marcucella and McElhinney on defense.
Attleboro
The Bombardiers head into the season hoping to make the MIAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Senior Anna Beck will be among the main offensive contributors for the Bombardiers, who were 6-11-1 last season and finished sixth in the league in goals scored (36). Beck had 20 points during her junior season as she netted 13 goals and contributed seven assists, ranking her among the top-10 scorers in the league.
“We have a ton of girls who want to win, they have those un-coachable characteristics,” Attleboro coach Lindsey Antunes said.
Sophomore Emma Briggs returns for her second year on varsity, along with sophomore Sarah McMahon and Laura McVay leading the attack.
Captain Anna Beck provides the Bombardiers a strong playmaker in the middle of the field with sophomore Maddison Ellis and junior Campbell Compton also figuring into the midfield. Compton, however, will likely spend a majority of the time on the top of the defense, which is guided by captain Emily Rosen and Kiera Murray in front of goaltender Eva Haggerty.
North Attleboro
The Rocketeers look to keep up with the tough competition in the Hockomock League after missing the MIAA Tournament for the second time in three years last season.
The Rocketeers are guided by captains in center midfielder Lindsey Robinson and forward Michelle Pothier. The pair will lead the offense, along with wing Grace Cole and junior midfielder Nora Dhuly, who is a well-round player who excels in transition.
The defense will feature junior returner Emily Daby playing in front of senior goaltender Emma Strachan.
The Rocketeers finished the 2018 season with a 6-10-2 record with a .500 out of conference record. North Attleboro was eighth in the league in goals scored (32) and ninth in the Hockomock in goals allowed (48).
King Philip
With the graduation of Hockomock League MVP and Northeastern University product Alli Meehan, King Philip will have a noteworthy hole on offense as Meehan led the league with 35 goals and 25 assists in 2018.
First-year coach Lisa Cropper, a former coach at Franklin High and Dean College, is hopeful she will be able to help the Warriors to their third straight Kelley-Rex Division title after going 18-2-1 last season.
“We have a solid core,” Cropper said. “The starting group can play with anyone, but after that we’re a little thin, a little green.”
Senior captain Samantha Robinson anchors the KP defense, alongside Molly Piller at sweeper with junior McKenzie Manning and senior Grace May splitting time in goal.
Junior Paige Berdos as well as sophomores Christina Gifun and Hailey Isordoczak will be counted on to hold down the midfield while senior captain Regan Simeone and returning started Abby Nixon will lead the offense.
Cropper said a few strengths for the team will include the team chemistry and communication, general team speed and the experience on defense.
Mansfield
Fortunately for coach Theresa Nyhan and the Hornets, who reached the Division 1 South Sectional Tournament last year with a 9-8-2 record, senior goaltender Kayla Hunter is back in the fold this fall.
Hunter, who enters her third season as a varsity starter, was second in the Hockomock in saves last season (156) with five shutouts.
“Her growth is very noticeable,” Nyham said of Hunter. “We want her to take control of the defense and she’s really coming into her own and being confident back there.”
Hunter will play behind a nice complement of juniors and seniors on defense with Mallorie Burke, Grace Maher, Angela Burnham, Lily O’Brien and Bella Deberghes.
Gabby Devlin, Grace Danehy, Paige Peterson, Stori Rounds and Abby Varricchione will lead Mansfield’s attack while the Hornets will feature a pair of senior captains in the midfield with Kelly Doherty and Grace Doyle along with juniors Lindsay Devine, Grace Fernandez and Alex Burnham.
“We should have fresh legs in the midfield, we have some depth there,” Nyhan said of the position. “Things are looking positive, it’s a good cohesive group, who seem willing to work hard.”
Bishop Feehan
The Shamrocks return to the Eastern Athletic Conference hoping to increase their win total from last season behind a big senior group.
Laurel Bellemore, Jolie Bellemore and Jillian Margetta provide the leadership roles as tri-captains. Senior Sarah Collette will complement the Bellemore sisters as offensive contributors, along with junior goal-scorer Alyssa Boucher and forward Katelyn Coughlan. Hannah Collette and Margetta look to hold down the midfield.
Goaltender Jenna Gross will play behind a Feehan defense that includes Julia Guthrie, Italia Finucane, Gabi Dorrer and Olivia Grivers.
Seekonk
The connection of sophomore forwards Bria Dunphey and Camryn Loomis could propel the youthful Warriors as they set out in South Coast Conference play, looking to improve on their 6-9-4 mark of last season.
The pair will be joined on the top line by junior Kaylie Pereira and sophomore Maddie Valasquez while freshmen Ally Dantas and Lauren Morales will start in the midfield.
The Warriors have a little bit more experience on the backline with junior Lauren Tortalani anchoring the defense along with senior Mackenzie Rodgers and sophomore Sarah King. Senior Xiulie Perry will hold down the goaltender position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.