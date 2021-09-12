WRENTHAM — The new normal in field hockey this season is the old normal, with 11 players on the field, including a goalkeeper and the return of penalty corners.
“We kind of forget that the freshmen and sophomores in the program now haven’t played that game before, this is kind of all new to them,” Mansfield High coach Theresa Nyhan said of the addition of four field players and instead of direct hits, the tactics and strategies of penalty corners once again falls into play.
“For the girls who are juniors and seniors, it’s kind of like riding a bike — you don’t forget,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “Above all though, everyone was so psyched to be out there back again playing and without masks. They were back into their routine.”
The consensus among Hockomock League field hockey coaches is that the league title runs through Franklin. However, senior-laden King Philip and Attleboro may have a say.
