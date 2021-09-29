NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Julia Puccio scored four goals, including the first three goals of the Hockomock League match Wednesday in powering the North Attleboro High field hockey team to a 6-0 rout of Milford High.
Puccio notched her first tally in the first quarter for the Rocketeers, at 2:17, then scored again at 6:31 of the second quarter on a penalty stroke and netted her hat trick goal just 34 seconds later at 7:05.
Puccio made it 4-0 North 15 seconds into the second half with Ava Spencer assisting. Caroline Folan netted a pair of second half goals for the Big Red, at 4:16 of the third quarter and again with 6:02 left in the match. Grace Leary did not have to make a save in goal for the Rocketeers (2-4-1), who host Stoughton Friday.
Mansfield 3, Sharon 0
MANSFIELD — Ceila Puleo had a goal and two assists as the Hornets controlled the pace of play in the Hockomock League match. Puleo scored the first goal 30 seconds into the contest.
Danni Cuzzi found the net for Mansfield (3-3-1) in the fifth minute. Sadie Mello added a third goal in the fourth quarter for Mansfield. Liv Madeira and Bethany Sears played solid defense for the Hornets, who visit Taunton Friday.
Bishop Feehan 6, Bishop Stang 1
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Ava Meehan delivered three goals as the unbeaten Shamrocks took the Catholic Central League rout at McGrath Stadium.
Grace Klingamen, Belle Ouellette and Kayla Herrick each added a goal for the Shamrocks (7-0-2). Goalkeepers Sophia Elliot and Kiera Cronin shared duties on the line for Bishop Feehan, which visits St. Mary’s of Lynn Monday.
D-R 3, Bourne 0
REHOBOTH — Cassie Lunghi scored the match-winner for the Falcons in the second quarter at the 23-minute mark of the South Coast Conference match. Hailey Calore and Natalie Martin netted third quarter goals for unbeaten D-R.
Rowan Whittaker (three saves) and Becky Davis (one save) shared the Falcon goaltending duties to preserve the shutout. D-R (4-0-2) travels to Apponequet Friday.
Canton 1, King Philip 0
CANTON — King Philip was on the attack from the opening whistle of the Hockomock League match, but went unrewarded on 20 shots and 10 penalty corners.
The Bulldogs were limited to five shots and two penalty corners, while KP had a pair of goals nullified. KP (7-2) hosts Attleboro Friday.
Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 2
MATTAPOISETT — Lily Bento twice put Seekonk High into the lead in the South Coast Conference match, but the Bulldogs rallied twice to tie in the first half and eventually produced the match-winner in the third quarter.
Bento put the Warriors ahead at 1:09 with Lilly MacDonald assisting. Bento regained the lead for Seekonk in the second quarter with Cece Neary assisting.
The Warriors had seven shots in the match, while goalie Lauren Morales had six saves on the Seekonk goal line.
The Warriors host Durfee Friday.
