STOUGHTON — Senior attacker Julia Puccio netted a pair of goals as the MIAA Tournament-bound North Attleboro High field hockey team secured a 2-0 victory at Stoughton Saturday in a Hockomock League match.
Puccio moved into the No. 2 goal-scoring spot in the Hockomock League with her 22nd and 23rd goals of the season in the second and third quarters for the Rocketeers, now 7-8-3.
North is currently ranked No. 23 in the Division 2 rankings and will await word from the MIAA on its first-round playoff foe and site.
Puccio put North in front at 9:30 of the second quarter, with Emily Burnham assisting, and then scored her second goal just 3:57 into the second half, with Caitlin Vacher assisting.
In sweeping the Davenport Division season series with the Black Knights, the Rocketeers received outstanding defensive work from Rory McGinley and Ava McKeon in front of goalie Grace Leary (three saves) to gain the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.