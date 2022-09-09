CANTON — The North Attleboro High field hockey team was unable to get past Canton High on Friday despite three goals from Julia Puccio, falling 5-4.
Both sides traded goals in the second quarter, with Puccio scoring the first and second goals for the Rocketeers.
Puccio ended the night with a hat trick, cutting the difference down to 5-3 in the fourth quarter with 9:05 to go.
“We played with intensity and pressure, but need to communicate and fine tune our defense in order to minimize opponents opportunities,” North Attleboro head coach Karen Folan said.
North Attleboro (0-1-1) plays at Milford on Monday.
Case 1, Seekonk 0
SWANSEA — The Warriors turned in a strong defensive showing, but could not click on offense in their South Coast Conference loss.
After a scoreless first half, Case netted the only goal of the game early in the third quarter.
Caraline Corvi, Caleigh Cloonan and Becky Davis anchored the back line for Seekonk (1-1) while goalkeeper Rowan Whittaker made 12 saves to keep the Warriors in the game.
Karina Bosco, Sophie Darling, Kate Moitoso and Reese Jefferson played well in the the midfield.
Seekonk hosts Durfee Tuesday.