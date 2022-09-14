MANSFIELD — North Attleboro High senior forward Julia Puccio scored a pair of goals to lift the Rocketeers to a 2-0 win over Hockomock League foe Mansfield High on Wednesday.
After a scoreless first half, Puccio’s opened the scoring at 4:27 of the third quarter off a feed from Francesca Spencer. Puccio’s second goal came at 1:50 of the fourth quarter, off a feed from Caitlyn Vacher.
North applied pressure in the first half with 11 offensive corners, but none resulted in a goal. Mansfield had six offensive corners, which were all turned aside. Gracie Leary (two) and Eman Farid (six) made a combined eight stops in net for North Attleobro. Lily Danehy made 14 saves for Mansfield in a strong showing.
“We had chances,” Mansfield head coach Theresa Nyhan said. “The ball, we got it on goal and that’s what we wanted to do, to try and get it on goal and poke it in. The left back, Ava McKeon for (North Attleboro), she had a heck of a game and played great.”
North Attleboro (2-1-1) takes on Milford Friday while Mansfield (1-2) visits Oliver Ames.
Attleboro 6, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Five different goal scorers for Attleboro helped bring down the Black Knights
Siobhan Ianders led the Bombardiers with two goals while Alyvia Bessette, Nora Desrosiers, Marley Young and Emilie Chartier each tallied one. Young also had three assists and Jordan Mooney had one assist.
Attleboro (2-1) plays at King Philip on Friday.
King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 1
EASTON — Oliver Ames broke open a scoreless game at the half with a goal early in the third quarter, but the Warriors tallied three unanswered goals for the Hockomock League win.
KP got two goals from Leah Santoro and one from Kelly Holmes while Haley Bright made her 100th career save in net for the win.
King Philip (2-1) hosts Attleboro on Friday.
Franklin 0, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Foxboro battled a tough Franklin team to a draw as the Warriors held a 3-2 edge in offensive corners.
Foxboro plays again on (0-2-1) Friday at Sharon.
Dover-Sherborn 2, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks lost their first game of the season despite having four offensive penalty corners, but being unable to score on any of them.
Bishop Feehan (3-1) plays on Saturday against Attleboro at home.
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Old Rochester Regional 0
DIGHTON — D-R’s lone goal came off the stick of Merry Foley, getting an assist from Karina Bosco with two minutes to go in the first half.
Rowan Whittaker made three saves for the Falcons (2-1), who visit Montrose on Friday.