MANSFIELD — North Attleboro High senior forward Julia Puccio scored a pair of goals to lift the Rocketeers to a 2-0 win over Hockomock League foe Mansfield High on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half, Puccio’s opened the scoring at 4:27 of the third quarter off a feed from Francesca Spencer. Puccio’s second goal came at 1:50 of the fourth quarter, off a feed from Caitlyn Vacher.