STOUGHTON -- The future of the Foxboro High field hockey program was on display as the Warriors trumped Stoughton High 5-1 in a Hockomock League match Thursday.
Sophomore Dylan Rappoli and freshman Val Beigel each scored twice in helping Foxboro improve to 4-1-1 on the season.
Rappoli scored the first two goals of the match for Foxboro, beginning at 6:30 of the first period and the match-winner three minutes into the second half, assisted by Kate Collins.
Beigel scored Foxboro's fourth goal, assisted by Gina Ouellette, for one of three Warrior goals in the third quarter. Beigel also assisted on Foxboro's third goal, by Mary Collins in that session.
The Warriors meet North Attleboro Tuesday.
King Philip 8, Milford 2
MILFORD -- Senior Grace Crocker scored three goals, two during the first half as the Warriors swept the "home and away" Hockomock League series with Milford.
Senior Paige Berdos netted two goals for KP (4-2), while Abby Nixon, Margo Riley and freshman Kelly Holmes scored her second varsity goal. Isabelle Crocker tallied a pair of assists. The Warriors next visit Attleboro Tuesday.
Canton 7, North Attleboro 1
CANTON -- The Bulldogs pumped in three second quarter goals and added four more in the fourth quarter to topple the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro goalie Hannah Bachand made 12 saves behind the solid transitional play of Olivia Etienvre and Caroline Folan to help the Rocketeers shut out Canton in the first and third quarters.
The Rocketeers (1-5) next meet Foxboro.
