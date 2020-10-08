FOXBORO -- Sophomore Dylan Rappoli scored three goals in powering the Foxboro High field hockey team to a 7-0 rout of Sharon High Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
In beating Sharon for the second time this week, Foxboro (2-0) has scored 12 goals over eight quarters of play.
Kate Collins, Tess Luciano, Val Beigel and Ella Waryas scored single goals for Foxboro, which held a 3-0 halftime lead. The Warriors meet Oliver Ames Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 4, North Attleboro 1
EASTON -- The Tigers fired in four first-half goals to run past the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League match. Julia Puccio scored the lone goal for North (0-2) on a fourth quarter breakaway.
Lauren Abusherry laced a shot off the goalpost in the third quarter. Hannah Bachand totaled 14 saves in goal for the Big Red, which next meets Stoughton Tuesday.
