ATTLEBORO — With “Resilient” etched on the back of their warmup shirts, the King Philip Regional High field hockey team has lived up to every bit of the word this season.

The Warriors showed it again on Tuesday night as Abby MacDonald’s overtime goal clinched a 4-3 win over No. 6 seed Bishop Feehan High at McGrath Stadium, sending the No. 23 Warriors on to the MIAA Division 1 state tourney quarterfinals.

