ATTLEBORO — With “Resilient” etched on the back of their warmup shirts, the King Philip Regional High field hockey team has lived up to every bit of the word this season.
The Warriors showed it again on Tuesday night as Abby MacDonald’s overtime goal clinched a 4-3 win over No. 6 seed Bishop Feehan High at McGrath Stadium, sending the No. 23 Warriors on to the MIAA Division 1 state tourney quarterfinals.
With the game deadlocked, King Philip applied pressure late, earning a pair of offensive corners to keep the ball in the attacking third. A scrum in front saw a mess of green and white collide for the ball before MacDonald snuck a shot across the goal line for her second goal of the game.
The Warriors next play either No. 2 Andover or No. 15 Acton-Boxboro, who face off Wednesday night, in the Round of 8.
King Philip was the underdog against No. 10 seed Natick to open the postseason, but rolled to a 3-1 win. On Tuesday night, the Warriors never wavered despite falling behind twice before rallying both times.
“That’s our team motto, it’s on the back of our shirts — ‘Resilient,’ “ King Philip coach Kaitlyn Wilder said. “We fight for what we have on this team and everyone shows up every day and we play resilient.As long as you’re on top at the end of the game, that’s being resilient and that’s being persistent. That’s the team we’ve grown into this season.”
Wilder said the focus for the Warriors, who were playing a Feehan team that had not lost since mid-September, was to focus on themselves and accept the fresh start after closing out the regular season in shaky fashion.
“The main focus was on ourselves and how we can get better,” Wilder said. “Going into the tournament, we had a little bit of a rocky finish to our season, and I kept emphasizing this is fresh start. They showed up and they’re playing their best field hockey. Credit everything to the players, the pressure of the tournament and being the underdogs, they love it. They want to be the underdog. I’m just so proud of them.”
The Warriors wasted little time getting on the board, scoring on their first offensive rush to make it 1-0. MacDonald was credited with the goal, assisted by Nikki McDonald at 12:20 in the first quarter.
“They came out hard,” Bishop Feehan coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said of King Philip. “I thought KP came out hard today, maybe a little harder than we expected. They played a fabulous game against us. They were aggressive.”
The Shamrocks didn’t break even until the second quarter, with Lily Marchand scoring off a feed from Sam Buonaccorsi, an with 1:29 left in the first half they took the lead on a Kay Murphy goal that was flipped 12 feet in the air off an offensive corner, going up and over everyone to give Bishop Feehan the lead.
The game remained 2-1 entering halftime as Feehan nearly added to its advantage, but an Ava Meehan shot bounced off the post to keep it a 2-1 score. The Shamrocks hit the post multiple times, including on its first shot to open overtime, and D’Ambrosia said the shots just weren’t falling despite the Shamrocks’ best efforts.
“We had a lot of opportunities that we just couldn’t seem to find the net,” D’Ambrosia said. “I think we were gunning for it. We had a lot of shots on net, they just weren’t falling for us tonight. I do think they applied a lot of pressure and moved the ball well. It just wasn’t falling.”
The Warriors came out in the second half and evened the score with under 10 minutes to go in the third quarter, Kelly Holmes scoring on a rocket of a shot for her first of two goals the second half. Following another Marchand goal near the end of the third quarter, Holmes put one home to even the score with under 11 minutes to go in regulation.
Holmes, a constant force for the Warriors all season, got praise from her head coach on her ability to handle the pressure and responsibility of being a multi-level player and leader.
“When I talk to players handling the pressure, that’s who I mean,” Wilder said. “She knows (the opponent) is on her, and she goes ‘I got it, Coach.’ She knows, it’s not subtle. I trust her and her instincts. ... Her presence on the field, it puts an extra layer into our players. They find an extra gear because Kelly finds an extra gear.”
An offensive corner in the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter had Feehan on its heels, and after Meehan broke early on the corner, the Warriors had an advantage with the Shamrocks down a player on defense. Feehan’s keeper kicked the ball away as KP scrambled for it from close range, leading to the extra period.
Despite falling short in the tourney, the Shamrocks won the Catholic Central League title with rising freshmen playing ample varsity time and had seven seniors who laid the groundwork of success for the team to carry into the offseason at 14-2-4.
“We won the CCL, improved our record from last year, we have a number of returning starters and came into this season with no goalies,” D’Ambrosia said. “The camaraderie, how well they got along, on and off the field, the amount of work they put in over the offseason, if we do a repeat of that next season (we’ll be even more successful.) They’re a very talented group of girls and it’s really disappointing it had to end tonight.”
