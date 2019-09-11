WRENTHAM — Converted to a center midfielder role, Sam Robison rewarded the King Philip Regional High field hockey team with a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors shut out Milford High 4-0 Wednesday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
Raegan Simeone opened the scoring for KP (2-1) in the first half. Abby Nixon made it 2-0 in the second half before Robison tallied twice.
The Warriors’ defense, led by senior centerback Charlotte Colella, did not allow a shot on goalie Mckenzie Manning in the shutout. The Warriors visit Taunton Monday.
Attleboro 10, Stoughton 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Anna Beck scored three goals as the Bombardiers scored four first-half goals in their Hockomock League victory.
Junior Amanda Burns and sophomore Sarah McMahon each had a pair of goals for the Bombardiers, who held a 4-0 lead at halftime. Sophomore goaltender Ava Haggerty made three saves for the shutout. Attleboro (1-2) hosts Oliver Ames on Monday.
Mansfield 6, Sharon 0
MANSFIELD — Abby Varecchione tallied three points as the Hornets scored four first-half goals and did not allow the Eagles to take a shot in earning the Hockomock League victory.
Varicchione and Fiona Katz each scored twice while Stori Rounds and Lindsey Devine netted one goal apiece. Mansfield had 18 penalty corners and 14 shots in the contest. The Hornets (2-0-1) travel to Franklin on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Apponequet 1
REHOBOTH — Junior goaltender Amelia Tremblay made 18 saves in the second half, finishing with 20 overall to lift the Falcons to the South Coast Conference win.
Katie Moura (at 23:26) and Kaylee Goss (at 24:39) both scored at the end of the first half. Apponequet was held to just three shots in the opening half, but outshot D-R 21-3 in the contest. The Falcons (2-0) host Notre Dame-Hingham on Friday.
Seekonk 4, Wareham 2
SEEKONK — Sophomore Bria Dunphy scored three goals, including two within a three-minute span, early in the first half as the Warriors held off Wareham for their first win of the season.
Lauren Tortolani scored the match-winner for Seekonk in the 49th minute. Dunphy put Seekonk in front at 2:36 (from Cam Loomis) and scored again at 5:23. Dunphy scored her third goal in the 50th minute with Tortolani assisting. The Warriors (1-2) visit Bourne Friday.
Foxboro 1, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Senior captain Jamie Notarangelo scored the lone goal of the game for the Warriors, who earned their first Hockomock League win of the season and coach Melissa Bordieri’s 200th career victory. Foxboro (1-0-2) travels to Stoughton on Friday.
North Attleboro 1, Oliver Ames 0
EASTON — Goalie Emma Strachan accounted for 22 saves as the Rocketeers held off the Tigers.
Lauren Abusheery scored the lone goal at 27:42 of the first half with Olivia Luistro assisting. North went without a penalty corner in the match.
North next meets Sharon Monday.
