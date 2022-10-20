MILFORD — The North Attleboro High field hockey team scored in every quarter in a 6-1 blowout of Milford High Thursday, led by three goals from Caroline Folan.

Folan scored in the first quarter (10:08) and twice in the fourth quarter (2:40, 1:00). Also scoring in the win for North Attleboro was Julia Puccio (twice) and Emily Burnham.