MILFORD — The North Attleboro High field hockey team scored in every quarter in a 6-1 blowout of Milford High Thursday, led by three goals from Caroline Folan.
Folan scored in the first quarter (10:08) and twice in the fourth quarter (2:40, 1:00). Also scoring in the win for North Attleboro was Julia Puccio (twice) and Emily Burnham.
Tallying assists for the Rocketeers were Burnham, Ava Spencer, Ava Thompson and Puccio (twice).
The Rocketeers won the offensive corner battle 7-3.
North Attleboro (10-6-1) hosts King Philip on Tuesday.
Uxbridge 3, King Philip 1
UXBRIDGE — The Warriors had a goal from Mara Boldy in the loss, assisted credited on a cross from Leah Santoro. Haley Bright played well in net for King Philip (10-5-1) stopping seven shots.
The Warriors play North Attleboro on the road on Tuesday.