ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High’s Emily Burnham and Caroline Folan notched a pair of fourth quarter goals to rally the Rocketeers to a 2-1 Hockomock League win over Attleboro High Thursday.
Burnham’s goal at 13:10 came off a corner to even the score, assisted by Ava Spencer. The go-ahead, and eventual game-winner, from Folan at 12:08 was assisted by Kelsey Thompson.
Siobhan Landers gave the Bombardiers an early lead with Attleboro’s lone goal.
North Attleboro (5-5-1) plays Sharon on Tuesday while Attleboro (4-8) plays Tuesday at Canton.
Canton 1, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Liv Barry scored the lone goal for the Hornets to even the score at 1-all. Canton then ran off three unanswered goals as Mansfield failed on its chances to keep pace. Seven Mansfield corners were kicked aside.
Goalkeeper Lily Danehy made 19 saves for Mansfield (4-5-1), which hosts King Philip on Tuesday.
King Philip 5, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — King Philip blanked Taunton, getting a four-point day from Mara Boldy in the win.
Boldy had two goals and two assists while Kelly Holmes had a strong game, scoring once and earning two assists. Kari Calderone and Nikki McDonald each had a goal for the Warriors.
King Philip (7-3-1) visits Mansfield on Tuesday.
Foxboro 3, Oliver Ames 0
EASTON — Foxboro shut out Oliver Ames, getting four saves from keeper Katherine Ferguson in net to bring home a win and remain unbeaten on the season.
Mary Collins set the tone early, scoring 40 seconds into the contest to score what wound up being the decisive goal. Collins scored again in the first quarter to make it 2-0, assisted for the second time by Mya Waryas. The third and final goal of the game came off the stick of Jenny Gallagher with 5:05 left in the third quarter,
Foxboro (7-0-2) hosts Taunton on Tuesday.