ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High’s Emily Burnham and Caroline Folan notched a pair of fourth quarter goals to rally the Rocketeers to a 2-1 Hockomock League win over Attleboro High Thursday.

Burnham’s goal at 13:10 came off a corner to even the score, assisted by Ava Spencer. The go-ahead, and eventual game-winner, from Folan at 12:08 was assisted by Kelsey Thompson.