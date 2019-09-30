NORTH ATTLEBORO — The winless Bishop Feehan High School field hockey team extracted its best point of the season, not only keeping the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High off of the scoreboard at Beaupre Field Monday in the non-league match, but taking a point in the scoreless stalemate.
The Shamrocks generated six shots, including a fine flurry having a man advantage as a result of North yellow card penalty in the 51st minute of the match.
“We came out flat,” North coach Karen Folan said, happy for the point, but looking for two. “We needed more shots, it was just not enough offense.”
The Rocketeers (4-3-2) were limited to merely four shots as the Shamrock defense, led by Gabby Dorrer and goalie Jenna Gross proved equal to the assignment.
North Attleboro goaltender Emma Strachan posted six saves as Bishop Feehan generated six penalty corners in the contest. The Big Red had four.
Bishop Feehan (0-7-2) will travel to West Bridgewater on Tuesday while North Attleboro resumes its League schedule Thursday against KP.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Case 1
DIGHTON — Junior goaltender Emelia Tremblay made 12 saves while the Falcons scored three first-half goals and pulled out a South Coast Conference victory.
Katie Moura (at 3:05), Cassie Lunghi (at 14:05) and Jazlyn Ryder (at 24:43) all scored first half goals for the Falcons. D-R created 24 shots, 16 on goal. Case totaled 13 shots on goal and owned a 12-5 advantage in penalty corners.
The Falcons (6-3-1) will host Somerset Berkley on Wednesday.
