NORTH ATTLEBORO — A tornado warning cut short Wednesday’s Hockomock League field hockey battle between Mansfield High and North Attleboro High, with the game ending with 5:10 left to play and North Attleboro leading 2-0 for the win.
The Rocketeers got on the board first with an unassisted goal in the first quarter scored by Emily Burnham. North extended its lead with 13:40 to go in the third quarter off a corner where Madison Folan brought the ball in and Greta Gouck sent the ball to the top of the circle, leading to Folan putting it home. The score off the corner was the Rocketeers’ only on offense while Mansfield had seven.