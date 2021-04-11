SEEKONK — Having absorbed a 4-1 loss earlier in the South Coast Conference season to archrival Dighton-Rehoboth High, the Seekonk High field hockey team was staring at a two-goal deficit to the Falcons Saturday at the Karen Stone Field.
Having squandered a trio of first-half penalty corners and eight shots over the initial 30 minutes, the Warriors responded to the challenge at intermission from Seekonk High coach Kim Pellerin.
Bri Dunphy scored a pair of second-half goals, the second of which came during a five-minute D-R penalty with 3:20 remaining to be played, pulling Seekonk into a 2-2 deadlock.
“It has nothing to do with me, it was all them doing it themselves,” Pellerin said of the Warriors making some subtle attacking changes to result in better scoring chances. “We had some great chances in the first half (a 12-6 shot-on-goal margin) too.”
Dunphy put Seekonk on the scoreboard at 9:42 of the third quarter, finishing off a short shot, with the forward motion created by defender Lauren Tortolani.
Then the Falcons were flagged for a second violation of the five-yard free hit rule, and were assessed a five-minute penalty with 5:15 left in the match.
Similarly, Dunphy stationed herself in a goal-scoring mode with the man-advantage with less than five minutes left, and Cece Neary created the attacking pressure with the ball to set up the equalizer.
The Warriors then survived several scares. Twice Tortolani broke up potential D-R breakaway bids, while Lunghi had a penalty corner in the 59th minute of the match sail by Seekonk goalie McKenzie Gingras.
“We were 100 percent outplayed in the second half,” D-R coach Meg Marcotte said.
“This is a huge turnaround from the first time that we played them,” Pellerin insisted. “It’s a nice confidence-builder for the kids going into the last half of the season.”
D-R (4-0-2) gained the lead at 5:09 of the first quarter, as Katie Moura finished off a perfectly played penalty corner set in motion by Cassandra Lunghi. Jenna Kelly had the first touch of the ball, flicking it back to Lunghi, who delivered it back into the goal-mouth area for Moura’s awaiting stick.
Falcon goalie Emelia Tremblay (15 saves) kept Seekonk off of the scoreboard for 40 minutes.
The Falcons, who generated five of their 11 shots in the match during the first half, gained a two-goal advantage at 27:09 when Lunghi finished off a loose-ball chance. Moura set up the score with a pass off the left side.
“They (Seekonk) seemed to want it more,” Marcotte said of the Warriors, who created innumerable but fruitless chances during the first half too.
The Falcons had few true scoring chances over the final 30 minutes — a drive by Natalia Martin in the first minute of the fourth quarter, a pressure by Kelley in the fifth minute thwarted by Seekonk defender Cam Loomis, and a breakaway by Lunghi seconds later broken up by Dunphy.
Martin had back-to-back quality shots for the Falcons, one off of a penalty corner with just under four minutes left until halftime.
“I had my forwards play closer together,” Pellerin said of creating better ball control.
Dunphy created two Seekonk scoring chances off of penalty corners in the 10th minute of the first quarter, then was in close for a drive in the 13th minute denied by Tremblay.
Dunphy had another pair of scoring threats in the first two minutes of the second quarter, while Lily Bento was in close for another chance on a Seekonk power play in the sixth minute.
“This has been so crazy a year, who plays when?,” Marcotte added of the SCC title chase. “All of our percentages now go toward the SCC Tournament at the end of the season, where the championship is decided. I was trying to figure out what conference games were, like this match against Seekonk was a conference match. But the one that we beat Seekonk doesn’t count.”
The Warriors return to action Wednesday at Fairhaven, while D-R will host Somerset Berkley.
