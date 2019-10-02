SEEKONK -- The Warriors of Seekonk High battled down to the final seconds as their fourth shot of the game, following a penalty corner, was stopped and the team suffered a 1-0 South Coast Conference loss to Bourne.
Seekonk held a 4-3 advantage in shots as goaltender Xiulie Perry made two saves. Lauren Tortolani led the Warrior defense, while Camryn Loomis created opportunities for the offense. Seekonk (4-6) will host Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.