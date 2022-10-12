SEEKONK — The Seekonk High field hockey team played Wareham High tough, but came up short, 1-0, in their South Coast Conference game Wednesday.
The lone goal of the fast-paced game came from Wareham on what Seekonk coach Kim Pellerin called a “perfect shot.”
“Everything in the stats had to line up just right for the shooter and it did,” Pellerin said. “She didn’t miss. Yes, it proved to be the game-winner, but you can’t take away the fact it was a great shot.”
Emily Seals and Lauren Morales played strong defensively for the Warriors (2-7-3), and the tandem of Jordan Culpan and Sydney Trudeau were strong on offense.
Seekonk goalkeeper Katie Eklund had four saves. Seekonk plays Friday, hosting Case.
Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons surrendered a 1-0 halftime lead by allowing three unanswered goals in the second half.
The Falcons took a lead in the second quarter with a score from Kelsey Bain, but ORR rallied with a goal in the third to tie it and then added two more goals in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Rowan Whittaker with 11 saves for Dighton-Rehoboth.
The Falcons (5-6-1) visit Wareham on Friday.