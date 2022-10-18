SEEKONK — The Seekonk High field hockey team was stubborn on defense, but came up short to Old Rochester Regional on Tuesday in a 2-0 final.
The Warriors matched ORR until late in the third quarter when the visitors pulled away on second-half scores.
“We have got to make sure that we finish games,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “This Old Rochester team is very good, and we kept pace with them, but we just can’t get over that step to close games out.”
Seekonk’s goalie Katie Eklund made 26 saves.
The Warriors (2-9-3) play Wednesday at Fairhaven.