MATTAPOISETT — The Seekonk High field hockey team watched Old Rochester Regional High convert a deflection for the winning goal with five seconds remaining as the Bulldogs prevailed 3-2 in a South Coast Conference match Wednesday.
ORR twice took the lead, but the Warriors tied it both times off the stick of Bri Dunphy, set up by Lauren Tortolani. Dunphy tied the score at 1-all at 2:05 of the second quarter and at 2-all at 8:24 of the third quarter as the Warriors made the most of their eight shots.
Seekonk (2-3-1) visits Fairhaven Friday and then will participate in the SCC Cup series, beginning May 1.
