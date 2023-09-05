SEEKONK — The Seekonk High field hockey team battled to a 1-1 draw with West Bridgewater High on Tuesday night to open the season.
The Warriors took the lead in the second quarter with a goal off the stick of Hannah Mello, assisted by Kelly Leinson and Caitlyn Oliveira. West Bridgewater responded at 10:35 in the third quarter to tie it again.
“The girls hung in there with each team giving everything had in their tanks,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said.
“The game was back and forth but neither team was able to go ahead even though each had opportunities to score.”
In net for the Warriors was Kate Eklund, who made 14 saves. Seekonk put eight shots on goal.
Seekonk hosts Joseph Case Thursday night.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Fairhaven, 0
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons had two goals from Kelsey Bain and two from Olivia Gabriel while Reese Jefferson, Rebecca Zankul also scored for D-R in its opening win.
Collecting assists for the Falcons were Jefferson, Karina Bosco, Caraline Corvi and Maryn Mendoza. Caleigh Cloonan, Emma Horrocks, Tayloe Kimmel and Rowan Whittaker played well on defense.
The Falcons next play Somerset Berkley at home on Thursday.