PEABODY -- A month ago, in just the third match of the season, the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team captured a 3-1 victory over Bishop Fenwick in the first meeting of the Catholic Central League series.
A second match on the North Shore was postponed due to COVID-19 tracing. The third meeting between Bishop Feehan and the Crusaders did not adhere to the script that the Shamrocks had planned.
Bishop Fenwick scored a pair of second-quarter goals and held off the Shamrocks 3-1 Saturday in the CCL championship match.
Senior Alyssa Boucher scored the lone goal of the match for the Shamrocks (7-3-1) in the third quarter, reducing the gap to merely a goal.
Despite sustained pressure thereafter by the Shamrocks, the potential equalizing tally never resulted. The Crusaders then regained a two-goal lead in the 57th minute.
Bishop Feehan also lost senior captain Julia Horrocks to a severe knee injury during the second quarter "and we just weren't the same after that," Shamrock coach Betsy D'Ambrosia said. "We were in close and had some great opportunities, but we couldn't get that second goal."
Mary Daly set up Boucher's goal in the second quarter for Bishop Feehan, as the Shamrocks matched the Crusaders in shots.
The difference may have been in the Crusaders recalling the Shamrocks' win in the first meeting. "They knew our free hits going in," D'Ambrosia said of Bishop Feehan being foiled on entry passes.
