ATTLEBORO — Senior midfielder Grace Klingamen had not practiced taking a penalty stroke until Tuesday while senior goalkeeper Sophia Elliott had not practice denying the ball on the one-on-one competition until the final practice for the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team heading into its Catholic Central League Cup championship match.
Klingamen scored on the fifth round of the shootout and Elliott denied every Bishop Fenwick shot directed her way as the Shamrocks scored a 3-2 victory over the Crusaders Wednesday at McGrath Stadium.
The title tilt advanced into penaty strokes when Bishop Fenwick was awarded a penalty corner on a five-yard violation as the clock expired with Bishop Feehan clinging to a 2-1 lead.
The Crusaders’ Zoe Elwell took the penalty corner from the left side and finished off the mad-cap scramble to knot the score and force the Cup into a penalty-stroke shootout.
The Shamrocks (14-1-4) twice had taken a one-goal lead and twice the Crusaders gained the equalizer.
“You have 10 seconds and I kept going in toward the goal,” said Klingamen, who stuffed in a rebound of her own drive for the CCL Cup-winning goal. "In shootouts, play does not end until the ball goes in the net or is cleared by the goalkeeper.
“I kept going in until I heard the whistle,” Klingamen said. “That was a hard match, especially with the way that they scored at the end.”
Shooting first, the Shamrocks misfired on its first four shots at Bishop Fenwick goalie Sedona Loughlan. The Crusader also denied a bonus penalty shot, with a follow-up penalty stroke being awarded after Sam Buonaccorsi was tripped on her attempt.
Elliott repelled the Crusaders’ first three shots while the next pair sailed wide of the net.
“That was my second time ever trying that,” said Elliott in her first season back after sitting out last season to play golf. “It was very nerve-wracking, especially in front of a big audience. They have 10 seconds in there, so I have to make the stop and clear the rebound as well.
“It was scary, I was very nervous — I’m still shaking. We got what we wanted.”
Shamrock senior Cailin Lawlor finished off a Kat Murphy penalty corner from the left side at 13:25 of the first quarter with Ava Meehan having a helping hand for Bishop Feehan’s go-ahead goal.
The Shamrocks regained the lead at 2-1 on Meehan’s goal at 7:09 of the fourth quarter, the sophomore attacker finishing off another Murphy penalty corner from the left side.
The Crusaders had tied the score at 1-all in the third quarter when Rayne Millett drove in a loose ball rebound that went unchecked by the Shamrock defense.
The Shamrocks had just two penalty corners in each half, while also failing to generate a shot during a two-minute Bishop Fenwick penalty in the third quarter, in the 40th minute.
The Shamrock defense denied the Crusaders repeatedly. Klingamen and Sam Bilette took away pressures in the second quarter, in the 22nd and 24th minutes. And late in the fourth quarter, Lawlor and Klingamen made back-to-back clears and Murphy had a steal in the final minute, seemingly, to assure the victory in regulation time.
The Shamrocks gained a 1-1 tie with Bishop Fenwick and gained a 4-1 victory in the two regular season meetings with the Crusaders.
The Shamrocks had taken three straight shutout wins before the title match, scoring 10 goals over that span. Bishop Feehan is now 9-0-1 at home this season.
“Bishop Fenwick is a very good team and we’re both very even, both No. 10 in the power rankings,” Bishop Feehan coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said. “I like the way that we responded.”
