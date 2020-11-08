ATTLEBORO — Grace Klingaman scored a goal and set up another while Riley Brennan totaled seven saves in goal for the shutout as the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team ran past Austin Prep, 4-0, Saturday in a Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
In improving to 5-1-1 on the season, the Shamrocks scored a pair of first-half goals and then added a pair of third-quarter goals.
Klingaman put the Shamrocks in front in the second quarter in the 24th minute of the match, with Sara McNeil assisting. Then she set up Belle Ouellette in the 39th minute for the first of the two third-quarter goals by the Shamrocks for a 3-0 margin. Alyssa Boucher netted goal No. 4 for Bishop Feehan in the 40th minute.
Mary Daly scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks at 6:09 of the first quarter, with Talia Giansante assisting. Bishop Feehan next has a non-league match Wednesday at Cohasset.
