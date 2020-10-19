ATTLEBORO -- Junior Caleigh Shaw broke a 1-1 deadlock with a second quarter goal that proved to be the match-winner as the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team took a 3-1 victory over Bishop Fenwick High Monday in a Catholic Central League match.
Shamrock senior Annie D'Ambrosia scored thBishop Feehan's first goal and set up the third Shamrock goal by Grace Klingaman in the third quarter.
Bishop Feehan goalie Riley Brennan (five saves) blanked Bishop Fenwick through the final three quarters. The Shamrocks faced a one goal deficit five minutes into the match, but D'Ambrosia scored the equalizer with Kay Murphy assisting. Mary Daly set up Shaw's goal.
The Shamrocks host Bishop Stang Tuesday at 5 p.m. for Senior Night.
