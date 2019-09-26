WRENTHAM — It was a postseason atmosphere, perhaps having an impact upon the seedings for the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament. By the time the buzzer sounded after 60 minutes, the King Philip High field hockey team claimed a 1-0 victory over Mansfield High Thursday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
Raegan Simeone finished off a penalty corner for the Warriors (5-2-1) three minutes into the second half for the lone goal of the match.
“In the first half, we had possession of the ball,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said of her Hornets. “But inside the 25 and down, we are not creating opportunities.”
The Hornets (4-3-1) generated a pair of first-half penalty corners, while their best scoring chance came off of a drive by Abby Varrechione in the 25th minute.
In the second half, Mansfield had a trio of penalty corners taken from the left side by Kelly Doherty at 43, 45 and 57. But, the end result was the KP defense responding to the threat with Molly Piller, Hailey Izydorczak (twice) making the respective clearances for the Warriors.
The Warriors’ Sam Robison made a key clear in the 58th minute, while Piller came up with another with 30 seconds left on the clock.
“They had one corner and scored and we got deflated,” Nyhan added. “When you have your chances, you have only so many and you have to take advantage of them.”
On the KP penalty corner, Christina Gifun moved into the hitting role off of the goal line, while Izydorczak became the designated stopper — placing her stick along the grass to take possession of the ball — that set up a drive by KP’s heavy hitter, Piller.
On KP’s first penalty corner of the match, it worked to perfection with Simeone tipping the ball past Mansfield goalie Kayla Hunter.
“We switched that,” KP coach said of the adjustment of roles. “We’ve been working on that play, but we haven’t had the same pieces — other than Molly (Piller) taking the shot.
“We were doing two or three things really well in the first half and then we weren’t finishing that play,” Cropper said of the Warriors few offensive flurries during the first half. “We had to finish what we started.”
The Warriors did that on their first of three second-half penalty corners.
“We switched our inserter (Gifun), we had her at midfield and back, so we moved her up and I had Hailey (Izydorczak) stick-stopping,” Cropper said. “The two that we had weren’t in sync, so these two seem to be right in sync and she (Piller) was getting her shot off much faster. It worked!”
KP has a non-league match at Macktaz Field Friday against Algonquin Regional, while Mansfield is off until a match Thursday with Stoughton.
