ATTLEBORO — It was a most difficult week for the Foxboro High field hockey team with the sudden death of Warrior mom Kristin Waryas.
Without much practice, the Warriors returned to play the sport that they love best, without star midfielder Mya Waryas.
“This has been a really hard week; she (Kristin Waryas) was like a second mother to most of this group,” Foxboro High coach Melissa Bordieri said of the emotions throughout the Foxboro community, within Foxboro High School and within the field hockey team.
With heavy hearts, the Warriors battled back from a one-goal deficit, but were unable to convert a near seven-minute stretch of power-play minutes in the fourth quarter in falling 2-1 to Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field last Thursday.
Bombardier senior Emma Briggs delivered the go-ahead goal for AHS (4-2-1) at 7:01 of the first quarter, stationed at the left post.
Briggs regained the lead for the Bombardiers in the third quarter at 10:52, finishing off a Maddie Ellis tap at the left side. AHS senior forward Olivia Hillman set up the match-winning goal with a run and partial breakaway down the right flank.
In addition to missing Waryas, Foxboro’s depth was breached as three Warriors were under COVID-19 protocol for contact tracing. “The adversity that this team has seen this week, the team played so well,” Bordieri said of her Warriors.
Foxboro tallied the tying goal just 2:18 into the second quarter as sophomore Kaelin Connors scored from the left side, with Kate Collins assisting.
“The girls were ready for it, we hardly allowed any possessions all that time,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said of the Bombardiers controlling possession of the ball for most of the final 11 minutes of the match, even down two players for nearly the span of a minute.
“We played smart, we played hard and we supported one another,” Antunes added. “We all feel bad for what Foxboro has been through this week.”
The Bombardiers responded to the challenge of having a two-minute yellow penalty card issued with 11:28 remaining in the match and a five-minute red penalty card issued with 10 minutes left.
AHS made one tactical play in its favor after another — Jordan Mooney gained possession of the ball and kept it on the left flank; Sarah McMahon forced a Foxboro turnover; senior captain Emelia Westwater broke up a Foxboro pressure, then cleared a Warrior penalty corner; Jordan Croteau cleared a loose ball atop the circle before Foxboro could gain possession; and Siobhan Landers forced the issue on Foxboro turf with a strong pressure on the left side.
Foxboro’s Mary Collins initiated a pair of penalty corners in the fourth quarter (at 46 and 57), the first of which resulted in a Val Beigel shot just wide, while the second was foiled by an errant re-entry pass.
The Warriors had one penalty corner in the first half, a Mary Collins-to-Kate Collins chance that AHS goalie Ava Haggerty (eight saves) blocked in the 10th minute.
An Ellis-to-Mooney pass play nearly gained a two-goal lead for AHS in the 14th minute of the first quarter. A minute into the second half, a Westwater penalty corner from the left side resulted in a good scoring bid for McMahon at the left post, while a second Westwater penalty corner in the session, in the 39th minute, was broken up by Foxboro’s Paige Simoneau.
Foxboro had a chance to take the lead in the third quarter on a Mary Collins pass that led to a Jen Gallagher partial breakaway in the 36th minute, but the Bombardiers’ Croteau denied entry into the danger zone.
“With not much practice and with having played only four matches, we’re behind, so we’re going to have to be playing back-to-back,” Bordieri said.
Foxboro 7, Sharon 0
FOXBORO — Mya Waryas made her return to the field for the Foxboro Warriors a glorious one by scoring three goals and collecting an assist in the Hockomock League Davenport Division rout.
Waryas tallied twice in the second quarter, at 0:52 from Kate Collins and at 9:07 from Val Beigel. She netted her hat-trick goal in the fourth quarter, in the 53rd minute, with Mary Collins assisting.
Mary Collins delivered a trio of first-quarter goals for Foxboro (3-2), at 8:02 (from Waryas), at 9:53 (from Kate Collins) and at 11:44. Izzy Chamberlain also scored in the fourth quarter for the Warriors, who met Franklin Wednesday.
