ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team rode a pair of goals from Alice Taylor in a 4-0 blanking of Seekonk High Monday night.
Taylor had assists from Ava Meehan and Bella Colitti with Colitti scoring as well later in the game off an assist from Reese Dreystadt. Sammy Logan netted her first varsity goal off an assist from Sam Buonaccorsi.
Feehan had eight penalty corner opportunities and held off three defensive corners from Seekonk. Kate Eklund made 19 saves for the Warriors.
“We have to focus on offensive transition and getting shots on net,” Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said. “We can’t hope to win if we don’t take any shots.”
Bishop Feehan (3-0) plays Dover-Sherborn on Wednesday. Seekonk (0-2-1) plays Bourne on Friday.
Attleboro 7, Milford 0
MILFORD — Attleboro rolled behind three goals from Siobhan Landers and two scores from Nora Desrosiers.
Mackenzie Cooper, Marley Young and Taylor Henry each scored once in the win. Siany Ortiz was in net, turning all shots aside for the shutout.
Attleboro (1-1) visits Stoughton on Wednesday.
Franklin 7, King Philip 2
FRANKLIN — Leah Santoro netted her first varsity goal for the Warriors and Mara Boldy netted King Philip’s other goal.
Haely Bright played well in net for the Warriors, with the defensive core of Kelly Holmes, Avery Hayes and Maggie Murphy playing well in front of her per head coach Kaitlyn Wilder.
The Warriors (1-1) visit Oliver Ames Wednesday.
North Attleboro 4, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Second quarter goals from Julia Puccio (2:56) and Caroline Folan (1:00) put the Rocketeers in front to stay.
North extended its lead after halftime, getting another goal from Folan at 12:35 in the third quarter off an assist from Ava Spencer, who then scored one of her own, assisted by Puccio.
Puccio finished the game with three points, two coming from assists and one from a goal. North Attleboro (1-1-1) visits Mansfield Wednesday.
Foxboro 2, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Foxboro’s Mary Collins put the Warriors on the board with seven minutes left in the third quarter and Jen Gallagher added insurance in the fourth quarter to bring Foxboro to a win. Both goals scored were unassisted.
An even game until the third quarter, Foxboro’s pressure broke down the Hornet defense. Lily Danehy had 14 saves for the Hornets.
Foxboro (2-0) hosts Franklin Wednesday while Mansfield (1-1) will host North Attleboro.