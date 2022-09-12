ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team rode a pair of goals from Alice Taylor in a 4-0 blanking of Seekonk High Monday night.

Taylor had assists from Ava Meehan and Bella Colitti with Colitti scoring as well later in the game off an assist from Reese Dreystadt. Sammy Logan netted her first varsity goal off an assist from Sam Buonaccorsi.