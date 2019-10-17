MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High field hockey team moved within a point of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament after battling Hockomock League-leading Franklin High to a 1-1 standoff Thursday.
“It was an old-fashion battle,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said of the ebbs and flows of the match with Hornet goalkeeper Kayla Hunter (14 saves) foiling Franklin until 6:50 remained in the match.
Center midfielder Lindsay Devine and Bella DeBorghese were strong through the midfield in transition for the Hornets, who kept Franklin (12-2-2, 12-0-2 in the Kelley-Rex Division) scoreless for better than 50 minutes.
Grace Danehy scored the go-ahead goal for Mansfield (8-4-3) at the 20th minute of the first half on a scrum in front of the Panthers’ net.
“The defense played well together as a unit, we were able to slow them down,” Nyhan said after the Hornets staved off a Franklin penalty corner with 11 seconds left. “Those kids poured their hearts into it.”
Mansfield plays the first of four matches next week on Monday on Senior Night against Oliver Ames.
King Philip 2, Taunton 1
WRENTHAM — On the strength of a pair of first half goals and strong defense in front of goalie Grace May (two saves), King Philip overcame the Tigers in the Hockomock League match and qualified for the MIAA Tournament.
Abby Nixon scored the match-winner for KP (8-3-2) with two seconds left in the first half. Reagan Simeone gave the Warriors the lead in the third minute. KP next hosts Attleboro Monday.
North Attleboro 2, Sharon 0
SHARON — Lauren Abusheery and Grace Cole led the offense while Emma Strachan (nine saves) orchestrated the back line as the Rocketeers earned the Hockomock League victory.
Abusheery scored what proved to be the game winner (from Cole at 2:46) before Cole sent the Rocketeers into the half with a 2-0 lead (at 29:57 from Abusheery). North Attleboro held a 15-5 edge in penalty corners with eight shots on goal.
North Attleboro (5-6-3) will travel to Milford on Monday.
Foxboro 1, Milford 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors broke a scoreless game when Lauren Foster scored at 16:11 of the second half off of a penalty corner from the right side with Ella Waryas assisting.
Foxboro generated 18 shots and 13 penalty corners — nine during the second half — but had to scuffle for two points.
The Warriors (10-1-5) host Stoughton in another Hockomock League match Monday.
