On the attack will be what the area’s high school field hockey teams will be when the MIAA Tournament commences Thursday with a quartet of games.
“Building the attack, keeping possession of the ball — rather than hit and hope,” King Philip Regional High field hockey coach Lisa Cropper said of teams being able to control their destiny by maintaining control of the ball and creating scoring chances.
“Controlling the ball, controlling the game at our pace rather than play to the other team, that’s what we’re trying to get to,” Cropper added.
King Philip (12-4-2), Attleboro (11-5-2) and Bishop Feehan (12-1-5) are among the field for the Division 1 Tournament while North Attleboro (7-8-3) and Mansfield (4-12-2) will represent the Hockomock League in the field of ‘Division 2 teams, with both having first-round matches Thursday.
Two area teams with legitimate chances for the Division 3 crown are Foxboro (13-5) and Dighton-Rehoboth (12-3-3), while Seekonk (5-14-1) will be in the Division 4 Tournament.
The No 12 seed Catholic Central League champion Shamrocks host No. 21 seed Lincoln-Sudbury Thursday at McGrath Stadium with a 3 p.m. faceoff.
The No. 26 seed Rocketeers visit No. 7 seed Reading and No. 31 Mansfield travels to No. 2 seed Falmouth Thursday in a pair of 5 p.m. starts.
In Division 3, No. 11 seed Dighton-Rehoboths has a 1 p.m. match at home against No. 22 seed Weston, with the Falcons led by the high-scoring senior front line of Hailey Calore, Cassie Lunghi and Ella Gesner.
North Attleboro has one of the premier scorers in the Hockomock League in Julia Puccio (23 goals, five assists), while Caroline Folan has chipped in with nine goals and five assists.
The Hornets of Mansfield have scored the fourth fewest (22) goals in the Hockomock League. Senior captain Caitlin Dumouchel has been the Hornets’ lightning rod with Maddie Brown (six goals) and Celia Puccio (three goals) being the top scorers.
Seekonk has a 2 p.m. match Saturday at No. 4 Ipswich, hoping to capitalize on the scoring exploits of seniors Bria Dunphy, Cece Neary and Lily Bento.
Foxboro scored the most goals (54) in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League and sports its attack in a 1 p.m. Division 3 match Sunday at 1 p.m. at Sam Berns Field. Mary Collins (13 goals, 14 assists), Mya Waryas (nine goals, eight assists) and Kate Collins (six goals, nine assists) have a flair in the offensive zone.
Attleboro scored the second-most goals (60) in the Hockomock League this season. The Bombardiers will need that attacking mindset at No. 13 seed Central Catholic for its first-round match Friday at 5 p.m. Senior attacker Maddie Ellis (26 goals, 13 assists) is a prolific scorer, but the Bombardiers have more in Sarah McMahon (nine goals, nine assist), Olivia Hillman (six goals, nine assists) and Emelia Westwater (four goals, 10 assists).
Bishop Feehan is making its MIAA Tournament debut with a cast of elite attackers in sophomore Ava Meehan (11 goals, 13 assists) and sophomore Kay Murphy (13 goals). Senior captain and midfielder Grace Klingaman is the facilitator of the offense with senior Belle Ouellette (five goals). Best of all, the Shamrocks play the ball exceptionally well out of the back with Sam Blette, Sam Buonaccorsi and Charlotte Wymes.
“We’ve positioned ourselves well,” Shamrock coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said of her roster. “The ball is pretty well dispersed on the front line with their movement, their serves. They’re not selfish, they all can put the ball in the net.”
Similarly stationed for postseason play is King Philip, which has a 2:30 p.m. match in Lexington. Sophomore Mara Boldy (12 goals, eight assists), sophomore Kelly Holmes (eight goals, 10 assists), freshman Makenzie McDevitt (seven goals, five assists) and senior Sydney O’Shea (four goals, six assists) are all multi-talented and versatile athletes. And like the Shamrocks, KP has a pair of stellar backline players who funnel the ball forward in seniors Morgan Cunningham and Molly Piller.
“The strength of our (Hockomock League) schedule helps the way that they (MIAA) have the tournament set up now,” Cropper said. “Most of my offense is pretty young. We’ve managed to score more than enough goals (49, allowing just 16) and the defense has played solid.
“We’re in a good spot for the tournament. Putting pressure on teams, building your attack rather than just hit and go, we’re trying to take that next step.”
