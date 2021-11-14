HAVERHILL — In winning its first two rounds of the MIAA Division 3 Field Hockey Tournament, the Foxboro High Warriors had scored three goals in each match.
But on Sunday, against once-beaten, No. 3-seeded Pentucket, the Warriors were unable to generate much offense at all in falling 4-0.
“They defended us really well,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said of the Warriors’ few chances to sustain an attack, having just four penalty corners in the match.
“They really made it difficult for us to move the ball,” Bordieri added. “But, it was nothing that we didn’t expect.”
Pentucket scored two of its three first-half goals off of penalty corners and added another second-half tally on a set piece. Lilly Jones, the Foxboro goalkeeper, totaled eight saves.
Pentucket (19-1-1) has won 16 straight matches since suffering its lone loss of the season, 1-0 to Triton Regional. Pentucket later avenged that loss with a 1-0 victory, not allowing a shot on goal.
No. 6-seeded Foxboro (15-6) had beaten No. 27 Middleboro and No. 11-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth in advancing to the quarterfinal round of postseason play before drawing Pentucket.
Pentucket has set a single-season record for wins and it was obvious to Foxboro what a well-tuned team it was facing. “We really had, maybe, two really good shots at the net and some others that didn’t go in,” Bordieri added. “They just played a better game than we did.”
