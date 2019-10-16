REHOBOTH — Emelia Tremblay blanked Old Rochester Regional through the second half and preserved two points for the Dighton-Rehoboth High field hockey team with five saves in a 2-1 South Coast Conference victory Wednesday.
Katie Moura and Kaylee Goss scored for the Falcons (8-4-1). Moura put D-R in front at 18:14 of the first half as D-R took a 1-0 lead at the intermission. Goss opened the second-half scoring with what proved to be the game -winner at 4:44.
Old Rochester held a 6-4 edge in shots and 7-3 advantage in penalty corners. D-R travels to Wareham on Friday.
Seekonk 5, Case 1
SWANSEA — Alli Dantas and Bria Dunphy each scored twice as Seekonk kept its hopes alive for an MIAA Tournament berth with the South Coast Conference victory. Dantas scored the first two goals of the match for the Warriors (5-8), at 6:22 (from Cece Neary) and the match-winner at 28:23 (from Cam Loomis).
Dunphy scored second-half goals at 39:27 (from Neary) and at 53:15. Neary netted the Warriors’ fourth goal, with Dunphy assisting at 47:48. Seekonk unleashed 30 shots in dominating the contest.
The Warriors return to action Thursday at Wareham.
