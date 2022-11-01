Three area high school Division 1 field hockey teams will be looking to make a run in the postseason after the MIAA released its state tournament seedings and pairings on Tuesday.
Attleboro (7-11-0) will play in the preliminary round against Methuen, with the two teams ranked No. 32 and No. 33, respectively.
King Philip (11-5-2) is ranked No. 23, and will visit No. 10 Natick. Seventh-ranked Bishop Feehan (13-1-4) plays No. 26 North Andover in Div. 1 play as well.
In Division 2, Mansfield (7-9-2) and North Attleboro (10-6-2) made the tournament, with the No. 28 Hornets set to play No. 5 Leominster and the No. 18 Rocketeers playing No. 15 Milton.
Fifth-ranked Foxboro (14-1-3) awaits the winner of the preliminary-round game between No. 28 Stoneham and No. 37 Saint Paul Diocesan in Division 3 play.
Also in Division 3 play is No. 27 Dighton-Rehoboth (9-6-1), which will take on No. 6 Newburyport.
All dates and times for games will be released by the MIAA upon confirmation by respective team’s athletic directors. The higher seed (lower number) will host games.
MIAA Field Hockey Tournament Pairings
TBD — No. 32 Attleboro vs. No. 33 Methuen, TBD
TBD — No. 7 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 26 North Andover, TBD
TBD — No. 23 King Philip at No. 10 Natick, TBD
TBD — No. 28 Mansfield at No. 5 Leominster, TBD
TBD — No. 18 North Attleboro at No. 15 Milton, TBD
TBD — No. 5 Foxboro vs. No. 28 Stoneham or No. 37 Saint Paul Diocesan, TBD
TBD — No. 27 Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 6 Newburyport, TBD