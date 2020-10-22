ATTLEBORO -- As far back as anyone can remember, the Mansfield High field hockey team has established its superiority over Attleboro High in their annual Hockomock League matches.
However, on Thursday at Tozier-Cassidy Field, the Bombardiers etched an asterisk in the record book by defeating the Hornets. The Bombardiers remained unbeaten with a 3-2 victory on the strength of senior Hannah Webster's goal in the 54th minute of the match.
In the 14 seasons that Theresa DeGirolamo-Nyhan has served as the Hornets' head coach, she could not remember a match in which Attleboro had come away with a win.
Attleboro (3-0-1) twice took the lead on goals by Maddie Ellis and Sarah McMahon in the first quarter, and twice Mansfield (0-3-3) responded with the equalizers, with senior Alex Burnham making it 1-1 in the 12th minute of the first quarter and 2-2 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
"That was an amazing game, everyone contributed in some way," AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said. "We focused on staying mentally tough and mentally strong."
The Bombardiers wrote their script for success in the final minute of the first half with two superb defensive plays to preserve a one-goal margin. Senior defender Kiera Murray foiled a 3-on-1 Hornet breakaway, denying Mansfield's Stori Rounds.
Bombardiers' junior goalkeeper Ava Haggerty responded to the pressure of defending a penalty stroke on the final play of the first half, deflecting a waist-high shot off the stick of Rounds to the left side with a stick save.
"That penalty save was a huge confidence boost for the team," Antunes said. "Mansfield is incredibly strong, incredibly talented and we did it!"
Burnham's second goal of the match, out of a scramble early in the fourth quarter, seemingly, extinguished AHS' chances for a victory. The Hornets' Grace Fernandez then broke up a potential go-ahead goal by Ellis in the circle in the 51st minute and Lola Varricchione had a potential tying tally on a point=blank shot sail just wide left in the 55th minute.
"We did do enough to win, we got ourselves in position," Nyhan said of the scoring chances by the Hornets, who have not been shut out this season. "This was a case of missed opportunities offensively. We built a nice attack a few times. We had good solid chances and didn't finish, then we had the stroke that we didn't convert."
Time and again, the Hornets had their forward motion denied by the resilient and aggressive play of senior midfielder Shea Salisbury and Murray, with Salisbury clearing a goal-mouth threat by Mansfield in the final minute of the third quarter.
"Part of that is fatigue," Nyhan said of her team's two matches in three days and the 7-on-7 competition. "Defensively at the end, we overplayed the ball and gave them the chance (to win)."
The match was two minutes old when Ellis opened the scoring for Attleboro, stationed at the left corner on a perfect goal mouth feed from the right side from Amanda Burns.
The Bombardiers regained the lead, at 2-1 on McMahon's goal, with an assist from Ellis in finishing off a 3-on-2 breakaway and scoring chance out of a scramble.
Twice Ellis nearly created a two-goal lead for AHS in the third quarter, with pressures in the 24th and 32nd minutes. Similarly in the third quarter, a drive by Ellis in the 39th minute and another by Campbell Compton in the 42nd minute.
"We have a lot of speed, the girls were working hard and the adrenalin was going," Antunes said of the Bombardiers being relentless even in taking the lead three times and holding off the Hornets.
Attleboro hosts King Philip Tuesday, while Mansfield hosts Franklin.
