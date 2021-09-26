ATTLEBORO — Using a pair of second-half goals, the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team stretched its unbeaten streak to eight matches with a 3-1 victory over Austin Prep in a Catholic Central League match Saturday.
Alice Taylor delivered the winning goal in the third quarter for the Shamrocks (6-0-2) off of Ava Meehan’s second assist in the game to break a 1-1 tie.
Kay Murphy put Bishop Feehan into the lead just 25 seconds into the Shamrocks’ first offensive attack, with Meehan assisting. Austin Prep deadlockd the score in the second quarter.
Shamrock goalie Keira Cronin was kept busy, facing nine Austin Prep penalty corners and having to make 10 saves.
Sarah McNeil netted the third Bishop Feehan goal in the fourth quarter.
The Shamrocks host Bishop Stang Tuesday.
