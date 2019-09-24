ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team extended its unbeaten string to seven matches, but the Warriors had to work all 60 minutes to earn a 1-1 tie with Attleboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The Warriors (4-0-3) totaled 12 penalty corners, all from the left side by Kate Collins, but could convert only once with the equalizer in the 41st minute by Ella Waryas.
“It was a hard-fought battle, a great game,” Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said.
The Bombardiers (3-4-1) were limited to one penalty corner in each half, but seized the lead in the 39th minute when senior captain Anna Beck broke down the right wing and shoveled a pass to Amanda Burns, who forwarded the ball to Madison Ellis for the go-ahead goal.
Attleboro had its best chance in the first half off of a Beck shot in close in the final minute, then Foxboro’s Lauren Foster was able to clear a loose ball chance in the final seconds.
Foxboro generated three consecutive penalty corners at 27 minutes, but the Bombardier defense, led by Beck and Camille Perry foiled those Warrior chances.
In the 18th minute, Jaime Notarangelo had a partial breakaway bid down the right side.
Foxboro knotted the match midway through the second half. After Collins addressed the penalty corner from the left side, the ball scurried along to Molly McElhinney, who crisply sent it to Waryas for the tally.
The Warriors were unable to capitalize on a two-minute AHS penalty in the 43rd minute.
The Bombardiers had several bids to regain the lead — both Beck and Ellis drilling back-handed drives to the right and left posts a minute apart at 47. Hannah Webster had a bid off of a penalty corner by Campbell Compton at 57 minutes.
Foxboro returns to action Thursday at Sharon, while Attleboro hosts Taunton.
