FOXBORO — Make it nine straight for Foxboro High’s unbeaten field hockey team as the Warriors extended their winning streak by blanking Hopkinton High, 2-0, on Friday.
Mary Collins collected both goals for the Warriors in the shutout win. With only three games left in the regular season, Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri has her team focused on finishing strong.
“We were focused on Hopkinton, and we try to take it game by game,” Bordieri said. “We try not to look past to the next opponent until after the game. It’s really worked for us and helped keep everyone mentally focused. They’ve done a really good job at that.”
Mya Waryas, Mia DeNunzio, and Izzy Leclair picked up assists on Collins’ goals as the Warriors improved to 13-0-2
“We try to tweak things for each opponent so we can keep everything in perspective,” Bordieri said. “Focusing on Hopkinton helped us and now we move to focus on Canton.”
Foxboro plays Canton on Monday.
Mansfield 1, Holliston 0
MANSFIELD — Ava Adams scored the lone goal of the game as the Hornets pulled out the win.
Adam’s goal came with 11 minutes left in the game off a feed from Lola Varricchione.
Lil Danehy kept the shutout alive after stopping a Holliston breakaway with four minutes remaining. Emma Redding also played well for the Hornets on defense.
Mansfield (6-7-2) hosts Stoughton on Monday.
Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors dropped their fourth game in a row after not being able to generate a shot on goal in the loss.
Abby Visnick turned in a solid game on the right side for Seekonk with Lauren Morales anchoring the middle while Felicia Paniagua filled in any gaps on the left side.
Kelly Leinson and Jordan Culpan passed well up front for the Warriors (2-11-3).