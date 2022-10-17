FOXBORO — Juniors Mary Collins and Ella Campbell each tallied hat tricks as the Foxboro High field hockey team rolled to a 9-0 win over Sharon High on ‘Senior Night’ Monday to stay unbeaten.
Foxboro (11-0-2) led 5-0 at the half, with Campbell and Collins scoring twice before the break. Both scored again in the second half while Jen Gallagher and Catherine Cotter (first varsity goal) also found the back of the Black Knights’ net. Mya Waras had a big game, scoring once in the first half and adding five assists.
The win continues Foxboro’s unbeaten run and extends its goal differential this season to 58-3.
It was a banner night all around for the Warriors, whose senior standouts Waryas, Cotter, Gallagher and Curran have been catalysts for Foxboro’s success on the field and for the chemistry among the team.
“This is a group that really loves each other and respects each other,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “They’ve got a good camaraderie off the field and that’s really helping them gel on the field. As the season has progressed, our offense and defense have progressed. We’ve just kind of figured out how to really work together and support each other. They’re really enjoying each other.”
Bordieri said having coachable athletes makes her fortunate as a coach, along with the dynamic of having some talented lacrosse players on the field to add to the skill on the field and chemistry already in place.
One of the players Bordieri pointed to as a prime example was Waryas, who had 80-plus points last season for Foxboro lacrosse, along with Mary Collins, as quality players where the lacrosse IQ translates to field hockey and makes the team better.
“A lot of these girls play lacrosse together, so the concepts are the same,” Bordieri said. “That certainly lends to some of the success because these girls know each other very well. (Waryas) has such great field hockey IQ, but I think it also comes from lacrosse. Mary too, just great field awareness on where to cut and where to move. That proactiveness has definitely helped us move the ball.”
Up next for Foxboro is a road trip to Stoughton on Wednesday. With more strong teams coming up on the schedule like Canton and Bishop Feehan, Bordieri said even with the Warriors playing very well, there are things to work on and to not look too far ahead as opponents start to make them a target in the final weeks of the season.
“We have a tough two weeks,” Bordieri said. “How to keep it going? Keep them grounded.We self-assess in games when we win and score a lot of points, but we’ve got things to work on. We’re taking it day-by-day and as a coach, I’ve always been the way, but I can’t help it. I try not to look too far ahead, but you want to scout and make sure you have a good game plan.
“Knowing everyone’s coming after you, and you’re the team to beat, it’s a fine balance. I think they’ve done it well.”
