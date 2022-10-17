2022-18-01-tsc-spt-Fox-Sharon-FH-3
Foxboro High’s Mya Waryas, left, bangs sticks with a Sharon High player as they battle for the ball during Monday night’s match in Foxboro.

 Dave DeMelia / For The Sun Chronicle

FOXBORO — Juniors Mary Collins and Ella Campbell each tallied hat tricks as the Foxboro High field hockey team rolled to a 9-0 win over Sharon High on ‘Senior Night’ Monday to stay unbeaten.

Foxboro (11-0-2) led 5-0 at the half, with Campbell and Collins scoring twice before the break. Both scored again in the second half while Jen Gallagher and Catherine Cotter (first varsity goal) also found the back of the Black Knights’ net. Mya Waras had a big game, scoring once in the first half and adding five assists.

