MANSFIELD -- The unbeaten Franklin High field hockey team pulled away from a 1-all tie with seven unanswered goals the rest of the way in an 8-1 Hockomock League victory over Mansfield High Monday.
Alex Burnham pulled Mansfield (2-5-3) into a 1-1 tie, but Franklin tallied twice in the second quarter, including a final-minute tally before halftime to take a 3-1 lead into the second half.
Lilly Danehy was strong for the Hornets in goal as the Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers relied on their speed to control the pace of play. Meanwhile, Hornet midfielders Bella Deberghes and Caitlin Dumouchel were outstanding in forcing turnovers and clearing the ball.
Mansfield competes in the Hockomock Cup series Wednesday with a 5 p.m. match at Oliver Ames.
