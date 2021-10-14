FOXBORO — The Foxboro High field hockey team is gaining ground when it matters the most, during the second half of the Hockomock League season and heading into the MIAA Tournament.
The Warriors notched their third win over the past four outings, their second straight this week in trumping Stoughton 4-0 Thursday in a Hockomock League match at Sam Berns Field.
The Warriors (7-5), however, went scoreless for the initial 25 minutes of the match before Mary Collins and Jen Gallagher both scored within the final five minutes of the half.
Mary Collins (at 10:30 from Kate Collins) scored the match-winner for Foxboro, while Gallagher (at 13:07 from Mary Collins) gave the Warriors a two-goal cushion.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said as the Warriors scored eight goals in winning two matches this week. Meanwhile, goalies Lily Jones (two saves through three quarters) and Katherine Ferguson (one fourth-quarter save) combined skills for the shutout.
Foxboro scored early and late in the third quarter. Kate Collins (at 3:06 from Mya Waryas) and Mia DiNunzio, with 37 seconds left in the session, scored for the Warriors, who next host North Attleboro Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match.
Mansfield 2, Milford 0
The host Hornets of Mansfield High scored twice within a three-minute span midway through the third quarter to blank the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League match. Celia Puleo scored the match-winner for Mansfield (4-8-2) in the 37th minute out of a scramble, with Maddie Brown assisting.
In the 40th minute, Brown delivered the second Mansfield goal with a drive atop the circle off of a penalty corner by Grace Bertolino.
Ava Adams and Kristin Kipp sparked the Hornet attack, while Caitlin Dumouchel and Bethan Sears were outstanding in transition as Mansfield goalie Lily Danehy had to make just two saves for the shutout. The Hornets next visit King Philip Tuesday.
North Attleboro 4, Sharon 0
Julia Puccio collected four points with three goals and an assist as the Rocketeers controlled the ball and place of play in routing the host Eagles in a Hockomock League match. In improving to 6-4-3 on the season, the Rocketeers so well protected goalie Grace Leary that she did not have to make a save for the shutout.
Puccio scored twice within a three-minute span of the first quarter, the go-ahead goal at 4:58 and a second goal, at 6:21, from Ava Spencer. Puccio then set up Spencer for North’s third goal, at 2:24 of the third quarter.
Puccio netted her hat-trick goal at 6:17 of the fourth quarter. North next visits Foxboro Tuesday.
Franklin 8, Attleboro 1
The unbeaten (12-0) Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers of Franklin High scored four first-quarter goals and held a 5-0 halftime lead in routing visiting Attleboro in the Hockomock League match.
Sarah McMahon scored the lone goal for the Bombardiers (8-5-1) during the third quarter, with Maddie Ellis assisting. AHS goalie Ava Haggerty posted an incredible 19 saves as Franklin had a 16-7 advantage in penalty corners. AHS next meets Milford Tuesday.
King Philip 5, Taunton 1
Senior Lily Brown tallied a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors of King Philip ran past the host Tigers in the Hockomock League match. KP is now 10-3-1 overall, 10-2 in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League.
Sydney O’Shea scored the go-ahead goal for KP (from Mara Boldy) and then set up what proved to be the match-winning goal, KP’s second of the game off the stick of Lauren Barreiro.
Boldy created a 3-0 halftime lead for KP, with Makenzie McDevitt assisting. Abby MacDonald set up Brown’s second goal, KP’s fifth of the match. The Warriors next have a 5:30 p.m. match Tuesday at Macktaz Field against Mansfield.
Seekonk 2, Fairhaven 0
Scoring twice within the span of a minute midway through the third quarter, the visiting Warriors broke up a scoreless South Coast Conference struggle to turn back the Blue Devils. Superb defensive work by Sara King and Lauren Morales repeatedly foiled Fairhaven as Seekonk goalie Jordan Culpan had to make just two saves for the shutout.
Bria Dunphy (from Cam Loomis) scored the go-ahead goal at 7:43 of the third quarter, then Bridget Dunphy added a second Warrior tally at 8:21. The Warriors (3-8) were limited to eight shots in the match. Seekonk returns to action Friday at home against Wareham.
