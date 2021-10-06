HOPKINTON — Mya Waryas tallied twice during the first quarter in guiding the Foxboro High field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Hopkinton High in a non-league match Wednesday.
Waryas got the Warriors going with her first goal at 3:05 of the match and then made it 2-0 at 7:35, with Kate Collins assisting.
Foxboro (5-4) limited the Hillers to six penalty corners, with three in each half.
Warrior goalies Lilly Jones (one save) and Katherine Ferguson (three saves) combined for the shutout.
Foxboro tallied twice within the span of just under two minutes in the second quarter with Mia DiNunzio factoring in both.
DiNunzio scored the third goal at 4:02 of the second quarter, assisted by Mary Collins, and then set up Collins for a goal at 5:51.
Foxboro returns to action Friday at Canton.
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Notre Dame Academy 1
REHOBOTH — The defensive work by Caleigh Cloonan and Natalia Martin blanked Notre Dame Academy through the final 43 minutes of the non-league match to preserve a tie for Dighton-Rehoboth.
The Falcons (5-0-3) rallied from a one-goal deficit by scoring in the final minute of the first half.
After a flurry of pressure by Ava Fernandes and Kam Marando, D-R’s Cassie Lunghi was able to capitalize on a scoring opportunity just eight seconds remaining.
D-R totaled seven corners and seven shots in the match, while Notre Dame had four corners and eight shots.
The Falcons have a SCC match Friday at Somerset Berkley.
