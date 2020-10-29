NORTH ATTLEBORO — Ella Waryas scored a pair of goals as the Foxboro High field hockey team stormed past North Attleboro High 4-2 Thursday at Beaupre Field in a Hockomock League match that was ended in the third quarter due to unplayable weather conditions.
Waryas scored Foxboro’s second (at 9:05 of the second quarter) goal amd the Warriors’ fourth goal in the second quarter.
Kate Collins pulled Fobcoro (6-1-1) into a tie at 4:47 of the first quarter. 36 seconds after North Attleboro had taken the lead. Mary Collins scored what proved to be the match-winner for the Warriors at 12:59 of the first quarter.
Julia Puccio factored in both goals for North Attleboro (1-7). Puccio set up Lauren Biusherry for the go-ahead goal at 4:11 of the first quarter and then scored the Rocketeers’ second goal, closing the gap to 3-2 at 5:12 of the second quarter.
Foxboro takes on Canton Tuesday while North Attleboro will host Sharon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.