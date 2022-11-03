ATTLEBORO — A pair of Marley Young goals in the first quarter sparked the Attleboro High field hockey team to a 3-1 win over Methuen High in their MIAA Division 1 tourney preliminary-round match Thursday night.
The No. 32 Bombardiers took control against the No. 33 Rangers early after Methuen had took a 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game.
Just 10 minutes later, Young tied it for Attleboro, and then the senior forward put the Bombardiers ahead to stay with a second goals just 38 seconds later.
“We let up a goal really early on which was concerning, but they bounced right back.” Attleboro coach Jessica Pink said.
Methuen’s goalie Alex Tardugno had a long day, but showed off her impressive skill set with some phenomenal saves. She let up no goals in the second and third quarter to keep her team in it.
Attleboro put the game away midway through the fourth quarter on a goal by Siobhan Landers off a straight shot. She was assisted by Jordan Mooney.
“We can’t predict what the other team will do, so we just need to stay consistent on our end,” Pink said. “Overall, my girls played great tonight. With all the opportunities we had, I know we can keep pushing forward.”
Attleboro next travels to top-ranked Walpole on Monday for a 5 p. m. game in the Round of 32.
Bishop Feehan 4 North Andover 0
ATTLEBORO — The No. 6 seed Shamrocks cruised past 25 North Andover with the shutout win in Division 1 play.
The Shamrocks had four different goal scorers, with Ava Meehan, Lily Marchand, Alice Taylor and Kay Murphy netting goals.
Feehan’s defense and midfield was crucial in keeping Feehan’s momentum going, with Sammy Logan and bella Colitti making a number of plays to feed the offense. Bella Basse earned the shutout in goal for Bishop Feehan.
Bishop Feean next play the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 10 Natick and No. 23 King Philip.