ATTLEBORO — A pair of Marley Young goals in the first quarter sparked the Attleboro High field hockey team to a 3-1 win over Methuen High in their MIAA Division 1 tourney preliminary-round match Thursday night.

The No. 32 Bombardiers took control against the No. 33 Rangers early after Methuen had took a 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game.