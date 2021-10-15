REHOBOTH — Stung by a 3-0 loss at home to the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team earlier in the season, Old Rochester Regional was determined for revenge Friday in the South Coast Conference rematch.
The Bulldogs knotted the score at 1-all with nine seconds left in the first half, but Falcon goalie Rowan Whittaker and the defensive efforts of Lilly Lamontage and Kam Marando helped keep ORR scoreless in the second half as Dighton-Rehoboth took a 2-1 win and the season sweep.
“They outplayed us,” D-R coach Meg Marcotte said of the Falcons holding off ORR. “It was a battle all the way.”
Lexi Fratus scored the winning goal for the Falcons (7-1-3) with 8:39 left in the match, assisted by Ava McQuillan.
Cassie Lunghi had put D-R into the lead with 8:36 left in the first quarter, assisted by Natalia Martin. The Falcons next visit Fairhaven Tuesday.
Seekonk 5, Wareham 1
SEEKONK — Senior Lily Bento scored three goals and Cece Neary added three assists as Seekonk notched the South Coast Conference rout.
Lilly MacDonald scored the first goal for Seekonk and Bento followed with another goal to give the Warriors (4-8) a 2-0 halftime lead. Bria Dunphy scored in the third quarter, assisted by Neary. The Warriors finished off the game with two Lily Bento goals.
