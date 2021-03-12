MANSFIELD — Was it the explosiveness of senior tailback Cincere Gill amassing 149 yards and three first half touchdowns or was it the dexterity of sophomore linebacker Rocco Scarpellini and senior linebacker Jack Colby, who turned interceptions into six points apiece?
Perhaps it was the ball pursuit of senior linebacker Sean Weber in forcing one interception, or that of senior defensive end T.J. Guy in allowing minus-five first half rushing yards. It may have been senior defensive back Nick Bertino recovering a Panther fumble at the Hornet 45-yard line on its fourth series of the first half, or sophomore linebacker Caden Colby creating a third interception in the fourth quarter.
And don’t forget the the precise passing by southpaw senior quarterback Matt Boen, who completed all five of his passes for 101 yards his first time under center since seventh grade Pop Warner football.
It all added up to an impressive football season opener by the reigning MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl champion Mansfield High Hornets Friday at Alumni Field in a 49-7 signature statement over Franklin High.
“If we run like that and throw like that, we’re going to be tough to handle on offense,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of the Hornets’ five touchdowns and 353 yards of offense in the first half. “We’re not your typical high school football team.”
Coming off a 15-month absence from the gridiron, the Hornets scored on drives of 61, 95, 59, 55 and 67 yards during the first half for a 42-7 halftime lead. That allowed for running time during the second half against the pass-happy (29 attempts) Panthers.
“It’s been a long, long way — everybody just held their breath that maybe we’d get a chance to play,” Redding said of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the athletic calendar, both on and off the field. “It was almost surreal to walk out here on a Friday night in March and it’s 60 degrees.
“When the lights go on, it’s Friday night — we don’t care what month it is.”
The Hornets needed just 47 seconds to find their way into the end zone for the first time. Gill bolted for 21 yards to the Franklin 40-yard line on first down, then scampered 35 yards on the next play to the Panthers’ 5-yard line. From there, senior Nico Holmes followed center Joe Forte for six points and junior tackle James Gilleran hit the first of his seven conversion kicks.
The Hornets wasted little time in scoring on their second series. Boen completed a 20-yard pass to Gill to advance the ball to the Hornet 28-yard line. Then Gill darted and danced his way into the end zone from 52 yards out for the first of his three TD’s.
Five plays later, Mansfield was in the end zone again as Weber alertly deflected a Panther pass, with the ball falling into the arms of Scarpellini for a defensive touchdown.
“The defense came to play, two pick-sixes (both for TDs) and they have a nice spread offense, a great set of receivers,” Redding said. “We bent a little bit, but never gave up the big play.”
Franklin quaterback Jared Arone completed 14 of 19 first half passes for 163 yards.
The Hornets needed just five plays to score their fourth TD. Boen and Anthony Comer, who rushed for 47 yards in the first half, combined for a 33-yard pass to the Franklin 14-yard line. Then Boen tossed a 17-yard scoring strike to Nico Holmes on the left flank.
Bertino’s fumble recovery set up Mansfield’S fifth touchdown. Boen completed a 34-yard pass over the middle to tight end Everett Knowlton, advancing the ball to the Franklin 21-yard line. Three plays later, Gill finished the drive with a 20-yard scoring run.
“When we don’t execute, we just give the ball to Cincere (Gill) and he runs to daylight,” Redding said of the 1,000-yard rusher from a season ago.
Gill totaled 149 first half rushing yards on eight carries, including TD romps of 52, 20 and five yards.
“He makes a lot of bad plays look good,” Redding said.
“We were a little sloppy, but it was a typical opening game, not a typical 16-month layoff,” Redding added. “It was a good three weeks of practice.”
The Hornets travel to Milford for a March 20 Hockomock League game with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
