ABINGTON — The Green Wave of Abington High scored 26 points in the second quarter and went on to rout Seekonk High 33-7 in the semifinals of the MIAA Division 7 playoffs Friday night.
Seekonk quarterback J.T. Moran completed 18 of 26 passes for 180 yards, while adding another 50 yards rushing on seven carries.
The Warriors were held scoreless until the fourth quarter and faced a 33-0 halftime deficit. Abington converted a punt return into a touchdown and an interception resulted in another score.
Jack Murphy hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Moran in the fourth quarter for Seekonk (6-4). Murphy caught five passes for 70 yards, Robbie Lebeau caught five passes for 55 yards and Nate Clarke caught five passes for 44 yards.
Dartmouth 19, Dighton-Rehoboth 16
REHOBOTH — Dartmouth scored touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and then held off Dighton-Rehoboth in a non-playoff game at Robert T. Roy Field.
Jaren Ramos scored both TDs for the Falcons (2-7), chugging in from four yards out with 10 seconds left in the second quarter and on a 21-yard pass from John Marcille late in the fourth quarter.
Dartmouth gained a 13-0 lead as Eric Viera scored on a 12-yard pass from Nolan Ellis at 6:15 of the first quarter and Dylan Pacheco scored on a 6-yard run with 4:04 left before halftime. The Big Green took a 19-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
